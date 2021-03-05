Construction worker hospitalized after falling off steel beam in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after he fell from a steel beam in Needham on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a construction site at the Needham Public Safety building found an injured worker who had plummeted about 20 feet to the ground, according to Needham Fire Chief Dennis Condon.

The worker, whose name has not been released, was putting up steel at the future home of the Needham Police Department when he fell from the beam into a pit in the basement section of the building, Condon added.

“They’re putting up steel at the public safety complex on the police wing and he was part of that process,” Condon explained. “He was on a piece of steel and he fell into the pit.”

A technical rescue team from Boston was called to the scene to help hoist the man from the pit. It took about 30 minutes to lift him to the surface.

Condon said the worker was suffering from back pain and facial lacerations but he didn’t lose consciousness. He was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

The incident marks the third construction accident in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, a 56-year-old worker was killed in a stairwell collapse at a city-owned parking garage in Cambridge. In late February, two workers in Boston died when they were struck by a dump truck and knocked into a trench.

All of the accidents remain under investigation.

