FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) – A construction worker in Fitchburg was injured on the job Monday.

Fire officials say he was hurt when a section of the wall came down.

The incident happened at the Nursery Lane Mill Building, which is being renovated.

Fire crews took the man down in a bucket. He was taken the UMass Medical center with possible injuries to his leg and back.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)