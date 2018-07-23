MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WHDH) – A building demolition went wrong in Miami Beach sending concrete debris flying into the street that injured a construction worker.

Miami Beach Police and fire rescue crews were alerted to the collapse at 5775 Collins Avenue, just before 10:30 Monday morning, and responded to the scene.

One person, identified as 46-year-old Samuel Landis, was found injured and transported as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He remains in critical condition.

“Once we got here, we found a victim in the middle of the street who had severe injuries,” said Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez.

Cellphone video captured the scene as the building came down.

Winmar Construction released a statement regarding the accident:

“Demolition was conducted by Winmar’s subcontractor, Allied Bean Demolition, who was responsible for performing all of the project’s demolition work. Unfortunately, during the demolition, one of the Allied project managers was injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment. We continue to monitor his condition and our thoughts and prayers go out to Allied’s project manager and his family during this difficult time. Safety remains the top priority for Winmar on all of its projects and we adhere to all safety protocols to ensure every precaution is taken. We are working closely with City officials and industry agencies to understand what happened during Allied’s demolition of the structure.”

Miami Beach Fire Rescue confirmed with the crew responsible for the demolition that every worker has been accounted for.

Fernandez said, however, search dogs will go over the demolition site, just in case anyone may have been inside.

“Obviously, during that demolition, something went terribly wrong,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “We hope that this construction worker is able to make it through this.”

Ana Salgueiro, a Miami Beach building official, said, “The building was not scheduled to be imploded. They had tried to ask for a permit to implode, and they had been denied, so it was standard demolition that was supposed to be taking place.”

Salgueiro noted that Miami Beach does not issue implosion permits. However, a standard demolition permit was issued prior to Monday’s collapse.

Witness Rudy Pages said he was near the demolition site, where he saw a man get struck by debris.

“The building finally collapsed, and it collapsed towards Collins Avenue,” Pages said. “As the building was falling, and we’re seeing all this smoke come towards us, a boulder the size of the front-end of a car flew across the street, hit a man that was standing – one of the construction men – and the boulder hit him in the center of his chest.”

Miami Beach Police added that the 12-story apartment building had a permit for demolition. The building was called the Marlborough House and was built in 1961.

The apartment building was being demolished to make space for a 16-story condo building with 86 units.

Joe Mouyal, who lives nearby, said he’s seen the construction process over the last few months.

“Once they took out the parking lot, they started to work with taking out all of the glass and the balconies, so it looks like they were removing everything to just leave the shell of the building to bring it down,” Mouyal said.

However, he noticed that crews began to pick up the pace. “On Saturday, they worked late, and they did a lot of work,” he said. “They really removed a lot of the outer walls over the weekend, so I think that’s the reason why the building came down.”

Resident Maria Carmen Pino said when she was driving, something about the building caught her eye.

“I saw that the building had three floors that were standing only on poles,” Pino said. “There was nothing underneath.”

Traffic was shut down from 41st Street to 63rd Street in both directions as crews worked to clear the roadways. However, Collins Avenue has since partially reopened up to 55th Street.

Southbound traffic at 63rd street remains closed.

An investigation has begun into how the building collapsed.

