Construction worker killed during First Night prep in Copley Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and federal officials are investigating a death during preparation for Boston’s First Night festivities in Copley Square Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a construction accident around 9:45 a.m. at 560 Boylston Street found a construction worker in his 20s who was working on setup for the New Year’s Eve event suffering from “trauma,” police said. Officials said the man was hit in the head and later died of a traumatic brain injury.

Events company Conventures, which runs First Night, said “We are deeply saddened by the occurrence and are sending our prayers to the family of the worker” in a statement.

First Night, which has been a New Year’s Eve mainstay since 1975, features musical performances, ice sculptures, lights displays and fireworks among other activities. Preparation was halted after the death, which is under investigation by police, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and OSHA.

