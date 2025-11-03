FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - State police responded to a hit-and-run crash on I-95 North in Foxboro early Monday morning which left a construction worker with serious injuries.

According to state police, preliminary investigation “indicates that a vehicle struck a construction worker as he retrieved a sign from the beginning of a detail setup”.

Troopers on scene rendered first aid to the victim and applied a tourniquet to his lower leg; they “successfully controlled the bleeding and engaged the victim in conversation until EMS arrived to assume care”.

A passenger-side mirror was recovered from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact state police at 508-543-8550.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)