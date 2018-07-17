Construction worker seriously injured in fall from home in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old construction worker was seriously injured Tuesday after falling at a construction site in Canton, officials said.

Canton firefighters responding to a report of a construction worker who fell while working on a home on Beaumont Street about 9:45 a.m. found a victim who had fallen about 15 feet to the ground from the second floor, Canton Fire Chief Charles E. Doody said in a press release.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

