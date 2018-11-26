Construction worker struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Concord on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck in the area of Independence and Alcott roads just before 12:30 p.m. found a badly injured worker, according to the Concord Police Department.

The worker was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

No additional details were available.

Massachusetts State Police, Concord police and OSHA are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)