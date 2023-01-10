BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker died Monday after falling several floors at Mass General Hospital.

Emergency personnel were seen working on a deck about a third of the way up the building.

Witnesses say the incident was shocking.

“As soon as I looked down, I saw about a dozen doctors and nurses on that ledge, huddled together over a body,” said nearby resident Dennis Rooney. “They weren’t there that long because apparently there was nothing they could do.”

There is no word yet on what caused the worker to fall.

