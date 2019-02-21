Construction workers rush to rescue man who jumped from Fore River bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans have helped rescue a man who jumped off a bridge in Quincy Thursday.

Construction workers for J.F. White Contracting are credited with saving a life after they pulled a man out of the Fore River around 8 a.m.

The workers were removing snow and ice from the bridge when they saw a man pull over onto the Fore River Bridge.

When they approached the man to tell him he was not allowed to park on the bridge, the man, who was described as “distraught,” ignored them and proceeded to jump into the 35-degree water below.

Under the bridge, two workers inspecting the piers rushed over to the man and were able to pull him into their boat.

A spokesperson for the Pile Drivers and Divers union, which represents some of the rescuers, released a statement saying, “As marine construction professionals they are well trained in emergency response and first aid.”

Officials at the Quincy fire department said that the man’s face was bruised but he is expected to survive.

“He was walking,” Deputy Chief Tim Burchill said. “It was good to see that. It put a smile on all our faces. It could have been a lot worse.”

