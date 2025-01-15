LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An independent consulting firm recommended the City of Lawrence fire the city’s police chief, who is facing alarming allegations.

William Castro was placed on leave in March; he is accused of initiating a police chase in response to a supposed bank robbery in violation of department policy – and then lying about it.

According to the firm’s report, there was no indication of a robbery happening.

The report also accuses Castro of overlooking department background checks and intimidating an officer.

The mayor of Lawrence will have the final say on whether the on leave police chief will be fired.

