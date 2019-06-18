BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based consumer watchdog group is reminding parents of the dangers of classic summertime toys like baby pools, high-powered water guns and inflatable pool rings.

World Against Toys Causing Harm — better known by its acronym, W.A.T.C.H.— issued its annual list of top 10 “summer safety traps” Tuesday. The organization also issues a Christmas list of dangerous toys.

Other toys on the summer list include water balloon slingshots, lawn slip-and-slides and projectile-firing toy guns.

Non-motorized scooters also earned a spot because the organization says they’re responsible for most toy-related injuries.

Trampoline parks, all-terrain vehicles, pool covers and defective pool drain covers were other child safety risks included on the list.

The organization says July and August account for more preventable, accidental deaths than any other two-month period of the year.

