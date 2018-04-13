(WHDH) — If you’ve ever wanted to have ketchup and mayo in the same bottle, you may soon be in luck.

Heinz is considering launching the condiment combination, known as Mayochup.

The company is holding a Twitter poll to determine if it should be sold in the United States. Heinz said that if they get 500,000 yes votes for Mayochup by Sunday, then they will release the product.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

So far, the voting remains split with 55 percent of people wanting to try the condiment combination.

Mayochup is currently only available in some parts of the Middle East.

