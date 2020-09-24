Contact-tracing underway after Boston hospital detects COVID-19 cluster

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Contact-tracing efforts are underway after a COVID-19 cluster was recently detected at a hospital in Boston, officials announced Thursday.

The cluster includes five patients and five staff members at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The positive coronavirus cases are said to be linked to two inpatient units in the hospital.

“Through an intensive tracing process, our experts are working closely with all involved to ensure that others who may have been exposed are identified and tested,” the hospital said.

The Brigham currently tests all patients who are admitted to the hospital, while staffers are required to attest to their health before reporting to work.

