Contactless thermometers may be part of new normal when states start to reopen

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Watertown company is doing their part to help screen people for COVID-19 by making thermometers — a device that plays a key role in detecting the disease.

So far, it is unclear when the country will reopen and people will be able to go back to wor, but when state officials give the green light, critical items like thermometers will be essential in screening customers and workers alike and contactless thermometers may become the “new normal.”

The nation is currently facing a thermometer shortage.

They are not widely available because, according to Watertown based Exergen, they are the only U.S. manufacturer producing them.

According to Exergen officials, the company is shipping six times the normal amount of product to hospitals and medical distributors daily.

They plan to up that to 10 times the normal amount once supplies allow.

Eric Strobert, the founder of Perspective Components, a start-up company in Albuquerque said his company of five engineers has created a no-contact infrared thermometer called “Temp Check.”

“Temp Check” is a kiosk that can be set up at business schools and other public places to ensure people are healthy before they enter the building.

“For individuals to walk within five feet, all they have to do is turn their head left and right and we are able to measure their temperature within one-degree accuracy,” Strobert said. “If a fever is detected we can instantly send alerts to the manager.”

According to him, fever detection is part of the “new normal.”

“There are a lot of people saying that there is a possibility that once we start to open back up we may see a resurgence,” he said. “That’s been seen with multiple other pandemics in the past.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)