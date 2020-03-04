Contaminated cash may be spreading coronavirus, World Health Organization warns

(WHDH) — Cash contaminated with the coronavirus may be contributing to the global outbreak that continues to sweep from country to country.

The World Health Organization told The Telegraph that the public should avoid using the paper currency in favor of contactless payments.

The COVID-19 virus may stick to banknotes for several days, potentially increasing the chance of contracting the virus, WHO said earlier this week.

The public has been warned to immediately wash their hands after handling cash.

The Telegraph also reported that the Bank of England acknowledged that cash “can carry bacteria or viruses.”

Anxiety surrounding the virus has led to hand sanitizer shortages at stores across the world.

