‘Continue to take COVID-19 seriously’: Walsh shares touching photo of visit with mother

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday shared a touching photo that showed what visits with his mother have looked like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know how hard this pandemic is on all of us,” Walsh said in a tweet. “This is the only way I’m able to go visit my own mother.”

In the photo, Walsh could be seen pressing his hand up against his mother’s through a glass door. They both had masks on.

Walsh also urged the public to continue to take precautions to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“On behalf of all families: please continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Be careful, and be safe. Together we can all protect our loved ones,” he added.

