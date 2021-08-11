MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — New cases of COVID-19 are expected to continue rising in Vermont through the end of August before they begin to drop off, an official said.

Mike Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who oversees pandemic statistics for the state, said Tuesday that as the delta variant of the virus has spread across the world it has followed a similar pattern of increasing for seven to nine weeks and then declining.

Among the locations where that pattern has been seen is India, where the delta variant first appeared, and the United Kingdom, according to Pieciak. That pattern is starting to appear in Missouri and Arkansas, some of the states hit hardest by the current surge.

The increase in cases in Vermont began in early July. Currently, Vermont is averaging about 80 new cases a day. Pieciak said he expected that to increase to about 150 a day before declining.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Vermont continued to lead the nation with 84.6% of the eligible population — those 12 and over — having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75.4% of eligible Vermonters fully vaccinated.

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported 85 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday for a statewide total since the pandemic began of more than 25,750 cases.

A total of 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven in intensive care, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont has risen over the past two weeks from 24.29 new cases per day on July 26 to 83.71 new cases per day on Aug. 9.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

