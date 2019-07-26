Contracting company slapped with violations after woman critically injured by falling metal in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The City of Boston has slapped a contracting company working on the construction of a building at 47 Commercial Wharf East on Atlantic Avenue with violations after a woman was struck and critically injured by a piece of falling construction equipment Thursday.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department was sent to investigate the structural integrity of the property following the incident and found that the work done at the site exceeded the terms of the permit issued to Corolla Contracting in May, according to a news release.

The permit issued allowed for the removal and replacement of a rubber roof, however, building inspectors noted that a deck was removed without the proper clearance.

“These violations led to the operation of an unsafe and dangerous worksite,” the release read.

Additional violations were issued after inspectors found the contractors had failed to indicate the use of lumber on the permit application.

The contracting company has since been ordered to cease work on the location and six other worksites pending an investigation at each.

Regulators have cited Corolla Contracting for six different safety violations in the last seven years.

Four of those were deemed “serious.”

Records show the company has paid more than $11,000 in fines as a result.

The victim, who was said to be in her 30s, remains in critical but stable condition.

