Contracting company slapped with violations after woman struck, critically injured in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A contracting company working on the construction of a building at 47 Commercial Wharf East and Atlantic Avenue has been slapped with violations after a woman was struck and critically injured by a piece of falling construction equipment Thursday.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department was dispatched to investigate the structural integrity of the property found that the work done at the site exceeded the terms of the permit issued to Corolla Contracting in May, according to a release issued by the department.

The permit issued allows for the removal and replacement of a rubber roof, however, building inspectors noted that a deck was removed without the proper permits.

Additional violations were issued when the contractors failed to indicate the placement of lumber on the permit application.

“These violations led to the operation of an unsafe and dangerous worksite,” the release read.

