Contractor finds buried World War II-era hand grenade

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A contractor working in the backyard of a Bridgeport home has stumbled upon a potentially explosive situation.

The Connecticut Post reported that the contractor working at a home on Cornell Street on Saturday discovered a World War II-era hand grenade buried under the ground.

The fire department responded to the home at about 7 p.m. and confirmed the report.

The state police bomb squad unit was called in and was able to safely remove the device from the property.

There were no injuries reported.

