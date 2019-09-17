Contractor suffers life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A contractor working in Merrimac suffered life-threatening injuries when he fell off a ladder on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to 5 Chestnut St. around 10 a.m. found a 59-year-old man on the ground, according to the Merrimac Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being flown to a Boston hospital.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

No additional information was available.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is assisting with an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)