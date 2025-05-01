SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A smoky scene across Cape Cod as a fire tears through part of Joint Base Cape Cod.

An army Blackhawk helicopter flying overhead, dropping buckets of water to fight the flames.

Even though the fire is burning far from any neighborhoods, deep into the Camp Edwards Wildlife Management Area on base, you could see and smell the smoke for miles.

“When you’re driving, you can’t necessarily tell where a fire is coming from, just glad it wasn’t coming from over by my house,” said a resident.

Fire departments from all around Cape Cod and the South Shore were called in as backup.

A National Guard spokesperson told 7NEWS the fire grew from a controlled burn.

Despite burning beyond where they intended, they say the fire remains under control.

They also say they closely monitor the conditions, when deciding when to burn.

They’ve been carrying out controlled burns on the base all week.

Roughly 150 acres have burned so far, roughly two dozen acres more than what they planned.

