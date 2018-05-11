Controversial billboard sparking debate in Maryland county

(WHDH) — A billboard in Maryland is raising eyebrows with a tacit threat of violence against anyone attempting to impeach President Donald Trump.

The sign, which reads, “Hey Liberals, better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump — from all your deplorables in Calvert County,” has sparked debate among drivers on both sides of the political highway.

“I love the billboard,” said Michelle Rinker. “We’re conservative and there’s a lot of corruption that’s happened in this country and I don’t think it’s threatening.”

Kelly Mazzella said she’s a Republican and she thinks “it’s a little offensive.”

“I think you can persuade people on the topics and not insult them,” she said.

Another woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said the sign frightened her young son.

“I hate that billboard,” she said. “I think it’s very threatening. I don’t like it at all.”

The billboard has been up in Calvert County for weeks and has made the rounds on social media. A number for the owner posted on the sign went unanswered.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been flooded with phone calls, with some people complaining about the sign, and others complaining about complaints about the sign. The sheriff has reportedly spoken to the sign’s owner, who agreed to at least change it when he returns from out of town.

The message, however, has clearly been sent.

“If you take down or attempt to take down a president,” Rinker said, “then there’s going to be a problem.”

