(WHDH) — A new Gillette advertisement that draws inspiration from the #MeToo movement is proving controversial among the public.

Long known for its “The Best a Man Can Get” slogan, the razor manufacturer is now asking: “Is this the best a man can get?”

The almost two-minute long video tackles issues such as bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity.

Many people are praising the clip, while others are threatening to boycott the company.

“This is next level #manhood here…. Congrats to Gillette for stepping up into the space of aspirational advertising,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person condemned the commercial, writing, “Gillette jumping on the ‘men are horrible’ campaign permeating mainstream media and Hollywood entertainment.”

Gillette officials say they wanted to spark debate to inspire change.

“‘We believe’ has sparked a passionate dialogue that is an important conversation, and as a company that encourages men to be their best, we will be working to inspire more respect and inclusion, accountability and positive role modeling through our advertising and our actions as a brand,” the company wrote in a statement.

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, which owns Gillette, has a history of making thought-provoking campaigns.

Its Always feminine hygiene brand questioned what it means to do something “like a girl” and the Pantene hair care brand showed NFL players braiding their daughters’ hair.

It is not known if the company will air a commercial from this Gillette campaign during the Super Bowl.

