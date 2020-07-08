Controversial message displayed on Melrose sign prompts apology from mayor, investigation

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur has ordered an “all lives matter” message displayed on a traffic sign be taken down.

A snapshot of the electronic sign on Main Street bearing the phrase, “The safety of all lives matter” led to an outcry among some citizens and an apology from Brodeur.

“We all know in this current climate it is an insensitive and inflammatory thing to say,” the mayor said.

Brodeur said is the police department that is responsible for displaying the message and that he has ordered and investigation.

“I was not aware of it, the chief didn’t approve that message either, how exactly it happened, that is what we are going to look into, get answers based on that investigation,” he explained.

The message that sparked the issue has since been removed from the billboard but resident Cristina Jurado said she is not happy it was put there in the first place.

“It is real what is happening,” she said. “I don’t like that at all.”

