Controversial message displayed on Melrose sign prompts apology, investigation

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur has ordered an “all lives matter” message displayed on a traffic sign be taken down.

A snapshot of the electronic sign on Main Street bearing the phrase, “The safety of all lives matter” led to an outcry among some citizens and an apology from Brodeur.

“We all know in this current climate it is an insensitive and inflammatory thing to say,” the mayor said.

Brodeur said it is the police department that is responsible for displaying the message and that he has ordered an investigation.

“I was not aware of it, the chief didn’t approve that message either, how exactly it happened, that is what we are going to look into, get answers based on that investigation,” he explained.

Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle issued a release in response to the claim that stated the sign had been changed from a fireworks message to one of general road safety. The message was there to remind people to obey the speed limit and ended with the “unfortunate and improper wording.”

“The findings of the investigation will be made public,” Lyle said. “Preliminarily, the officer reported to me that he did not post the message with either malicious or political intent. The officer, by his account, was trying to type a traffic safety message in the limited space offered by the electronic sign and did not realize the totality or impact of the words he had posted. Nonetheless, I will conduct a full and thorough investigation.”

The message that sparked the issue has since been removed from the billboard and Lyle has issued an apology on behalf of the department.

“I was furious and really just disappointed,” resident Jeanette Fray said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

All electronic signage must be approved by Lyle from here on out.

