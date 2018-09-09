Convenience shops go healthy as millennials choose wellness

MIAMI (AP) — In convenience stores spawned by the wellness wave, kombucha slushies take the place of corn-syrupy treats infused with red dye, tortilla chips are made of cassava flour instead of corn, and there are vegan ice cream bars, a dizzying selection of organic produce and craft beer on tap.

A new crop of niche stores aimed at millennials who can afford to pay more have completely overhauled store shelves, making gluten-free and organic products their staples, not just the side dish, along with compostable straws and on-demand delivery.

Hundreds of such stores are popping up from Miami to Los Angeles, and experts say they expect their numbers to grow.

