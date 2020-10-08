Convenience store owners gather at State House to demand repeal of menthol cigarette ban

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of convenience store owners in Boston gathered at the State House on Thursday demanding that the menthol cigarette ban be repealed.

Members of the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association are asking for the repeal, claiming that people are going to other states to buy menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products illegally.

The store owners released some videos allegedly showing illegal street sales of menthol products.

They are asking lawmakers to allow them to put these items back on their shelves so they can be properly regulated.

