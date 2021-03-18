Convention center opens as mass vaccination site as operations move from Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Hynes Convention Center opened as a mass vaccination site Thursday as operations transition away from Fenway Park.

Vaccination efforts at the ballpark are being relocated to the convention center in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood while the Red Sox prepare for their first game of the season on April 1.

Fenway will take its last patient on March 27, providing some overlap with the convention center.

CIC Health, which is operating the two vaccination sites, says that more than 55,000 vaccinations will have been administered at Fenway by the final day of vaccine operations.

The one millionth Massachusetts resident is expected to be fully vaccinated Thursday, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

“We expect to go over 1 million Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated against this terrible virus,” he said during a press conference Wednesday.

Vaccine eligibility is set to expand Monday to include residents 60 years and older, as well as a large number of essential workers.

On April 5, people 55 years and older and those with one medical condition, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart ailments, pregnancy, type 2 diabetes, and others, will be eligible to get vaccinated.

The general public, including all residents 16 years of age and older, will become eligible for the vaccine on April 19.

While vaccines are going into arms, Baker is stressing that people should continue to get tested as another defense against COVID-19.

“The vaccines can’t come fast enough but its important we don’t forget that COVID is with us and is going to be with us for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Eligible residents looking to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can visit the state’s website here. Residents can also pre-register for a vaccine appointment.

