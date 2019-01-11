Convict who removed GPS monitor, fled home confinement captured in Maine

(WHDH) — A convict who removed his GPS monitor and escaped home confinement in New Hampshire on Thursday morning has been captured in Maine, officials said.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says Brian Bateman is being returned to the custody.

Bateman removed his ankle monitor and ran off from his Dover home about 9 a.m., according to correctional officials.

In February 2015, Bateman was jailed after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was just recently moved to home confinement. He would have been eligible for parole in March 2019 with a maximum release date of March 2029.

Additional details on Bateman’s capture were not immediately available.

