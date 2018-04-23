Convicted child rapist sentenced to 10 years behind bars

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was sentenced to a decade in prison Monday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a young child, officials said.

Alvaro Calderon, 33, was found guilty Thursday of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. At his sentencing Monday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders imposed a term of 10 years in state prison, a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Upon his release, Calderon will serve an additional two years of probation, during which time he must register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment, have no direct or indirect contact with the victim, have no unsupervised contact with any child under 16, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

During the course of a three-day trial, jurors heard how Calderon sexually assaulted a young child who was known to him at the victim’s home between May 2014 and July 2016 – beginning when the victim was 6 years old and ending when she disclosed the abuse to a family member at age 8.

“Disclosing abuse is often the most difficult thing a child will ever do,” Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said in a statement. “It’s important for parents and caretakers to let kids know that they can talk to you about anything – especially things that make them feel unsafe or uncomfortable.”

