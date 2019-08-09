Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman found not guilty on lewdness charges

Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman was found not guilty following accusations that he exposed himself to others while incarcerated Friday.

Chapman, now 71, was charged with open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts. This acquittal will allow him to be released back into the public on a schedule.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. He’s been civilly committed since his prison term ended in 2004.

The Supreme Court ruled Chapman can no longer be civilly committed after two mental health professionals concluded he was no longer sexually dangerous, but despite that court order, Chapman is still in custody because of the lewdness charges.

Prosecutors argued that Chapman intentionally engaged in “increasingly sexualized behaviors,” while his defense said the prosecution wanted to show an edited version of incriminating footage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)