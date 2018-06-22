Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman indicted on lewdness charges

WOBURN, MASS. (AP) - Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman has been indicted on lewdness charges following his arrest in prison days before he was set to be released, authorities say.

Chapman, 70, was arrested June 6 by corrections officers and state troopers on charges of indecent exposure, lewd, wanton and lascivious acts and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, stemming from two alleged incidents at MCI-Shirley on June 3 and 4 during which he allegedly exposed himself and touched himself within full view of a nurse.

A Middlesex Grand Jury has indicted Chapman on the charges, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced Friday, saying in a statement, “As a result of his indictment on these charges Chapman will also be charged as a habitual criminal.”

An arraignment date in Middlesex Superior Court has not yet been scheduled.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)