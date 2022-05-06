BOSTON (WHDH) - An Andover man convicted of child rape was arrested in Farmingdale, Maine on Friday, several days after fleeing his trial, officials confirmed.

Stephen Corbin, 38, of Methuen was apprehended by members of the US Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force, according to Massachusetts State Police. Corbin was located in Maine after the Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section learned that he may be at a residence in Farmingdale, authorities said.

According to police, task members arrived at the residence and arrested Corbin after he pulled up in the passenger seat of a car.

Corbin fled Middlesex Superior Court in April after he was was convicted on eight counts of child rape and removed his GPS tracker prior to his sentencing. He’ll now be charged with being a fugitive from justice and felony in possession of a firearm.

Corbin is scheduled to be sentenced in connection with the eight counts of child rape on Thursday, May 12.

