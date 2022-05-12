WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – A convicted child rapist from Methuen who vanished during his trial was sentenced Thursday in Middlesex Superior Court to spend between 40 and 50 years in prison.

Stephen Corbin, 38, disappeared in April after he was convicted on eight counts of child rape and cut off his GPS tracker prior to his sentencing, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Corbin was taken into custody in Farmingdale, Maine, last week by members of the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force, Massachusetts State Police said.

During the sentencing, the father of one of his victims called Corbin a “coward.”

“If the thought of prison is so terrible maybe you should have thought long and hard before you decided to satisfy your depraved sexual needs on two innocent children,” the father said. “We wish you’d never come into our lives, you coward.”

One of the survivors also delivered an impassioned victim impact statement where she asked the judge to sentence the convicted rapist to the maximum penalty.

“This truthfully ruined my life, my family and the way that I see everything around me,” she said. “No amount of time served will rectify what was done to me. No amount of time served will give me back my family.”

When asked if he had a response, Corbin said he “had nothing.”

Judge Janice Howe chose to focus on the bravery of the two victims here.

“The pain they each suffered during the commission of these crimes was just the beginning — the beginning of their pain,” she said. “but, it did not deter them from telling the jury what Stephen Corbin Jr. did to them.”

Corbin will be in his 80s when he is released from prison. He was also ordered to pay $900 for the GPS tracking device he damaged.

The father of one of the two teens raped by Stephen Corbin delivers a powerful statement to the convicted child rapist this afternoon prior to sentencing calling him a coward #7News pic.twitter.com/DKMnsaYzOA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 12, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)