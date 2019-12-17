Convicted felon arrested after accidentally shooting himself while ‘playing cowboy’

(WHDH) — A convicted felon is once again behind bars after authorities say he accidentally shot himself while “playing cowboy” early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a hospital in Florida spoke with Matthew Noffsinger Jr., of Hudson, and learned that he was undergoing treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, WFLA-TV reported.

Noffsinger initially stated that someone shot him as he roamed the woods but investigators grew suspicious after examing his entrance and exit wound, which went straight down his leg, according to an arrest report obtained by the news outlet.

He later reportedly admitted to accidentally shooting himself in the leg with a .22 revolver while “playing cowboy.”

Noffsinger allegedly lied to deputies because he knew he was was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

He was also said to be found in possession of four credit cards and an ID card that did not belong to him.

As of Tuesday, Noffsinger remained in custody, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office jail records.

He is facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of personal information.

