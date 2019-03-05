Convicted felon suspected of trafficking heroin on Cape Cod held $20K bail

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted felon suspected of trafficking drugs on Cape Cod has been ordered held on $20,000 bail after police say a search of his truck and home yielded a large quantity of heroin and cash.

Detectives who obtained a search warrant based on probable cause developed during an investigation into the distribution of drugs by 52-year-old Frank Berry found 55 plastic baggies containing 22 grams of heroin stashed inside his 2007 Dodge Ram, along with a knotted plastic baggie containing about 13 grams of the drug, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

During a subsequent search of Berry’s residence on Whistler Lane, police said detectives located 10 Suboxone strips hidden within various video game instruction manuals, several bags of heroin, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Berry’s truck was seized for forfeiture based on his alleged use of the vehicle to facilitate a drug distribution business.

Berry, who has 23 prior charges in Massachusetts, was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court on charges including heroin trafficking in 36 grams or more and possession of a class B drug.

He is being held behind bars pending trial.

