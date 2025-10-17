BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson will report to prison Friday to begin her sentence following her federal corruption conviction.

Fernandes Anderson was sentenced to one month in prison and three years of supervised release; she was also ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

Fernandes accepted a plea deal tied to a city hall kickback scheme.

Prosecutors said she illegally hired two relatives, gave them bonuses, and then pocked thousands of dollars in cash in return.

