Convicted House Speaker DiMasi looking to become lobbyist on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former State House Speaker Sal DiMasi, who was convicted of taking bribes in 2011, is trying to get back on Beacon Hill as a lobbyist.

DiMasi was convicted in federal court of taking $65,000 in bribes in exchange for steering state contracts to a local software company and served five years in federal prison. In 2016, he was released early on compassionate leave because of throat cancer.

Now DiMasi is looking to become a lobbyist, but his request was denied by the Secretary of State’s office. At an appeal hearing Thursday, DiMasi said the law only applies to convictions in state courts, not federal ones — but a state attorney said the denial was about keeping public faith in the system.

“The victim is well aware that criminal conduct violated the law, the public trust in his office, and had severe consequences, including disbarment, loss of pension and the inability to lobby for ten years,” said attorney Marissa Soto-Ortiz.

DiMasi and his wife Debbie argued that DiMasi would be able to serve the state by lobbying.

“Whatever you think I did, I think I’ve paid my debt to society and I think I can get a second chance to be a contributing citizen so I could benefit the citizens of Massachusetts,” DiMasi said, adding he wants to lobby on behalf of things he cares about. “I feel like that’s my purpose in life, so hopefully I can do that.”

“He wants to lobby for things that are important … there’s a big difference,” said Debbie DiMasi. “It’s health care for the homeless, prisoner’s rights.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)