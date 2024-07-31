DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Convicted killer Emanuel Lopes is set for sentencing Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was found guilty in February of the 2018 murders of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and bystander Vera Adams.

Lopes was convicted on all charges during his re-trial, charges that carry decades behind bars. He was only 20 years old at the time the crimes were committed, meaning he will be eligible for parole.

A recent ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court stated that those under 21 cannot by sentenced to life without parole, calling it cruel and unusual punishment.

