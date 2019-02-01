BOSTON (WHDH) - A convicted killer went before a parole board for the third time on Thursday.

Norman Porter, 79, was convicted of murdering two people in the early 1960s.

He later escaped from a Massachusetts prison in 1985 and spent 20 years on the run living as a poet in Chicago.

Porter was recaptured in 2005 and is fighting for his release from prison.

The parole board has not made a decision yet on Porter’s request.

