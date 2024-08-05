A New Hampshire man convicted of murdering his 5-year-old daughter has been transferred out of the state.

Adam Montgomery was sentenced to 56 years to life in prison in May.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections confirmed he is now in secure custody within a correctional facility outside of the New Hampshire system.

Officials did not provide information on where he was transferred.

Montgomery was found guilty of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. She was reported missing in 2021 by her mother, but hadn’t been seen since 2019.

Her remains have never been found.

