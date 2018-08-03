CLEVELAND (WHDH) — A convicted man who would allegedly not stop talking during his sentencing got his mouth taped shut.

Deputies placed tape on the mouth of Franklyn Williams per Judge John Russo’s order Tuesday.

“So when they put the tape over my mouth, I just felt so humiliated,” Williams told WJW from jail. “I just felt like wow, it’s an abuse of discretion by the courtroom. Listening to the duct tape go “pffffttttt,” I still here that at night.”

Williams says he did not stop talking when asked because he was trying to get his statements on the record.

“He would stop me before I would be able to explain anything on my behalf,” he said.

Russo claims he had the right to order Williams’ to be taped shut due to his “disrespect for the system, disrespect for the parties.”

Williams is now serving a sentence of 24-years in prison for charges including armed robbery. He says he plans to file an appeal.

