DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted murderer and rapist was back in court in Boston Friday.

Philip Chism pleaded guilty to attacking a Department of Youth Services clinician in 2014 while he was behind bars. According to prosecutors Chism strangled and beat the clinician, who was not in court.

A victim impact statement written by her and read by an assistant district attorney called Chism a “monster”.

Chism pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping.

He was sentenced to 17 to 20 years for attempted murder and 9 to 10 years for all other charges, to be served concurrently with his sentence for the 2013 murder.

A year before the attack on the clinician, Chism raped and killed a teacher in Danvers. He was 14 years old at the time of the murder.

Math teacher Colleen Ritzer was attacked and killed in the bathroom of Danvers High School, after which Chism wheeled her body out of the school in a recycling bin and left it in the woods. Ritzer was 24 years old.

In 2016 Chism was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 40 years for the murder, rape and armed robbery: life in prison with a parole eligibility of 25 years for the murder charge, and two concurrent charges of 40 years in prison for rape and armed robbery.

