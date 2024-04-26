DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted murderer and rapist will be back in court in Boston Friday to change his plea.

Philip Chism is expected to plead guilty to attacking a Department of Youth Services worker in 2014 while behind bars.

This happened just one year after he raped and killed a teacher in Danvers at 14 years old.

Math teacher Colleen Ritzer was attacked and killed in the bathroom of Danvers High School, after which Chism wheeled her body out of the school in a recycling bin and left it in the woods. Ritzer was 24 years old.

In 2016 Chism was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 40 years for the murder, rape and armed robbery: life in prison with a parole eligibility of 25 years for the murder charge, and two concurrent charges of 40 years in prison for rape and armed robbery.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)