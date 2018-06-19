Convicted rapist accused of attacking, sexually assaulting Bridgewater jogger held on high bail

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — A convicted rapist who is now facing kidnapping and indecent assault charges in connection with the attempted abduction of a female jogger in Bridgewater Sunday has been held on $100,000 bail.

Gordon J. Lyons, 57, of Bridgewater, covered his face with a sheet Tuesday as he was arraigned from his hospital bed on charges including kidnapping, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and assault and battery.

Officials also said in court that Lyons was earlier convicted of rape in 1978 in a case out of Barnstable District Court.

Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 7:30 a.m. reporting that a woman had just been violently attacked while jogging down Pleasant Street, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said in a statement Monday.

The 37-year-old woman said she was running along the roadway when a man, later identified as Lyons, pulled his vehicle over in front of her, jumped out, grabbed her by both her arms and tried to pull her toward the car. The woman said she was sexually assaulted by Lyons as she screamed and fought him off.

After breaking free, police said the woman managed to take a picture of her attacker’s car as he fled the scene.

Authorities released surveillance video of the attempted abduction Monday.

“He was trying to grab her and bring her in the car,” said 84-year-old Donald Prohovich, who helped the victim.

Prohovich was leaving for church when he witnessed the attack and stepped in to help the screaming victim.

“I asked the guy, ‘what are you doing?’ He got up and started running back to his car,” Prohovich told 7News. “He happened to see me. That’s when he bolted.”

Lyons was arrested a short time later after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he is currently being held.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Bridgewater police at 508-697-6118.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)