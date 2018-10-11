Convicted rapist released from prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - A convicted rapist, serving time for kidnapping and sexually assaulting boys, was released from prison Thursday.

His defense attorney says Richard Gardner is returning to Rhode Island where he will register with local police as a sex offender.

Gardner spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping and raping boys in the 1980s.

He was re-arrested in 2016 for breaking probation by going to a library in Quincy.

His release comes after the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office failed to prove that Gardner was a danger to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)