GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — A convicted rapist who says he has terminal liver cancer and has less than four months to live wants to be released from a Massachusetts prison.

Court documents show a judge ordered the North Central Correctional Institution superintendent to submit a medical parole plan for 55-year-old Benjamin LaGuer by Wednesday.

If the superintendent does not submit a plan by that date, she will be required to appear for a show cause hearing Thursday.

LaGuer was convicted in 1984 of beating, robbing and sexually assaulting his 59-year-old neighbor in Leominster. He was sentenced to life in prison.

LaGuer maintains his innocence, and in the past has had high-profile supporters including former Gov. Deval Patrick.

His appeals have been denied, as has his initial request for medical parole.

