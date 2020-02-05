Convicted rapist with terminal cancer released from Massachusetts prison

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted rapist with terminal liver cancer has been released from a Bay State prison, officials announced Wednesday.
Benjamin LaGuer, 57, was medically-paroled from Gardner’s North Central Correctional Institution, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed.
LaGuer was convicted in 1984 and sentenced to life in prison for beating, robbing and sexually assaulting his 59-year-old neighbor in Leominster.
LaGuer has maintained his innocence over the years, drawing support from former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick in the past.
In October 2018, a judge ordered the superintendent of the correctional institution to submit a medical parole plan for LaGuer, who claimed he had just four months to live.
