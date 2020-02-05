Convicted rapist with terminal cancer released from Massachusetts prison

Benjamin LaGuer speaks at his parole board hearing, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in Natick, Mass. LaGuer has insisted he is innocent during 27 years in prison, and is before the Massachusetts Parole Board to ask for his freedom. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted rapist with terminal liver cancer has been released from a Bay State prison, officials announced Wednesday.

Benjamin LaGuer, 57, was medically-paroled from Gardner’s North Central Correctional Institution, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction confirmed.

LaGuer was convicted in 1984 and sentenced to life in prison for beating, robbing and sexually assaulting his 59-year-old neighbor in Leominster.

LaGuer has maintained his innocence over the years, drawing support from former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick in the past.

In October 2018, a judge ordered the superintendent of the correctional institution to submit a medical parole plan for LaGuer, who claimed he had just four months to live.

