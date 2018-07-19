Convicted robber gets 8-year sentence for 3-state spree

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 33-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for a robbery spree that hit 10 banks and stores in three states in a little over a month in 2017.

Zachary Provost, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in April to armed bank robbery and was sentenced Thursday.

The series of crimes started with a gas station robbery in Waterbury on Nov. 29, 2017. Prosecutors say he also committed robberies in Southington, Putnam, Avon, Middlebury and Thomaston, Connecticut, as well as Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Nashua, New Hampshire.

He was arrested in December of 2017 after police responded to the overdose of a woman who was staying with Provost in a Waterbury motel and found items including a BB gun that had been used in some of the robberies.

